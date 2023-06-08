Jennifer Aniston names the ageist ‘compliment’ she cannot ‘stand’

Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Jennifer Aniston has divulged which ageist comment drives her “bananas”.

The Friends star opened up about the frustrating remark during a recent interview with British Vogue.

During their discussion, the interviewer brings up the commonly used phrase “you look great for your age”, suggesting that it should instead be “you look great – period”.

Aniston, 54, replied: “It drives me bananas. I can’t stand it.”

“That’s a habit of society that we have these markers like, ‘Well you’re at that stage, so for your age… I don’t even understand what it means,” she said.

The actor added: “I’m in better shape than I was in my twenties. I feel better in my mind, body, and spirit. It’s all 100 per cent better.”

Earlier this week, Aniston announced an official partnership with the fitness company Pvolve.

Last month, the actor revealed the “big splurge” item that she bought with her first-ever Friends paycheck – which she instantly regretted.

(Getty )

Aniston said that her first major purchase after landing the role of Rachel Green on the hit Nineties sitcom was a vintage cream-coloured 280 SL Mercedes-Benz that had been for sale for more than two years.

After receiving her first Friends payday, the We’re the Millers star finally bought the classic car. She did not, however, have it for long.

“I drove it and then drove it again, and it never drove again,” Aniston said. “It was a lemon and that’s why it’s been sitting there. I didn’t know any better to get it checked out. So, that was just a nice 25-year-old mistake.”