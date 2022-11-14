Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Jennifer Aniston has announced the death of her father, the actor John Aniston, at the age of 89.

The Friends star paid tribute to the Days of Our Lives actor on Instagram, sharing a series of photos of the pair together.

She wrote in the caption: “Sweet papa…⁣ John Anthony Aniston ⁣

“You were one of the most beautiful humans I ever knew. I am so grateful that you went soaring into the heavens in peace – and without pain. And on 11/11 no less! You always had perfect timing.

“That number will forever hold an even greater meaning for me now I’ll love you till the end of time. Don’t forget to visit.”

Greek-born star John was best known for his role as Victor Kiriakis on the soap opera Days of Our Lives, which he starred in for more than three decades from 1985.

In June, he received a Daytime Emmy lifetime achievement award for his role in the series. After an introduction from John’s Days of Our Lives co-star Suzanne Rogers, who plays Maggie Kiriakis, Jennifer appeared virtually to praise her father’s achievements.

“This is truly a special moment for me,” she said. “It’s an opportunity to not only pay tribute to a true icon in the daytime television world, but it’s also a chance to recognise the lifelong achievements of a great and well-respected actor, who also happens to be my dad.”

Since his career began in 1962, John has also had roles in Search For Tomorrow, Star Trek: Voyager, The West Wing, Gilmore Girls and Mad Men.

Before Jennifer’s Friends fame, John shared his praise for his daughter’s acting talent. “Jennifer is a natural talent,” John told E! News in 1990. “There are certain things you can learn in this business, and there are certain things you can’t learn. The comic instinct that she has in unerring. That’s her greatest asset.”

In 1965, John married American actor Nancy Dow, who he had two children with: Jennifer and Alex.

John and Dow divorced in 1980 and he went on to marry actor Sherry Rooney. Dow died in 2016.