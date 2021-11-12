Jennifer Aniston has celebrated Paul Rudd being named the Sexiest Man Alive, saying she’s “always known” it to be true.

Aniston, who has starred with Rudd in Friends, The Object of My Affection and Wanderlust, shared two posts on her Instagram story reacting to the news that People magazine had given him the accolade.

“This makes me so happy. We’ve ALWAYS known this, but Paul Rudd is officially @people’s Sexiest Man Alive!” Aniston wrote, sharing a video from Rudd’s photo shoot.

She also shared a picture of the two of them cuddling in their 1998 romantic comedy The Object of My Affection. “You don’t age, which is weird,” she wrote. “But we still love you.”

Reacting to the award, Rudd told People he expects those close to him to give him “so much grief” over his new title, but that he’s going to “lean into it hard” nonetheless.

Rudd was not wrong. His wife of 18 years, Julie, has already told him she is “stupefied” by the news.

Best friends (Jennifer Aniston Instagram)

Steve Martin – a childhood hero of Rudd’s – tweeted a simple message: “Trust me. It’s a burden.”

Other past honourees have included John Legend, Dwayne Johnson, Chris Hemsworth, Idris Elba, Adam Levine, Channing Tatum and David Beckham.