Jennifer Coolidge says she got ‘a lot of sexual action’ after playing a Milf in American Pie
Coolidge played the iconic role of Stifler’s mum in the 1999 comedy
Jennifer Coolidge says she got a lot of “sexual action” after her role as Stifler’s mum in American Pie.
The actor opened up about her iconic part in the 1999 raunchy comedy.
Coolidge, 60, portrayed Jeanine, the mother of Stifler (Seann William Scott) who has a fling with her son’s classmate Paul Finch, played by Eddie Kaye Thomas.
Throughout the film, Coolidge’s character is depicted as attractive and desired by Stifler’s high school friends.
In an interview with Variety, the actor said there were “so many benefits to doing that movie”.
“I got a lot of play at being a Milf [mum I’d like to f***] and I got a lot of sexual action from American Pie,” she said.
“I mean, there would be like 200 people that I would never have slept with.”
Coolidge is due to return for the second season of HBO’s hit series White Lotus. Her role as fan favourite Tanya McQuoid on the first series earned the actor her first Emmy nomination.
The Emmy-nominated comedy-drama – which followed a week of misadventures of the guests and employees at a tropical resort in its debut season – will make its return with a change of location.
On Wednesday (3 August), the streamer revealed that its second season will take place in Sicily and will premiere on HBO Max in the US in October.
A specific date is yet to be announced.
Coolidge will be joined by cast members including F Murray Abraham, Adam DiMarco, Tom Hollander, Michael Imperioli, Aubrey Plaza, Haley Lu Richardson, Theo James, Meghann Fahy, Will Sharpe, and Leo Woodall.
