Jennifer Garner gets trapped for over an hour in elevator at Comic-Con

Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

Jennifer Garner spent more than an hour stuck inside an elevator over the weekend at the 2024 Comic-Con convention in San Diego, California.

Garner, 52, celebrated her surprise cameo as Elektra in Deadpool & Wolverine during a Thursday, July 25 panel, but it seems she got into a bit of a bind afterward.

“Hey guys, um, we’re stuck on this elevator,” the 13 Going on 30 star said in a series of videos posted to Instagram on Sunday (July 28), alongside the caption: “Baby’s first Comic Con: a short story.”

“I could use a Wolverine, I could use a Deadpool, I could use someone,” she quipped. “Yeah, we’re looking for stairs. Ok, thanks for having us here – my first Comic-Con. Bye for now.”

In the second video – 11 minutes into the elevator incident – Garner shared that the toasty temperatures were making her “shvitzy.”

“I need to blot,” she said, putting her hands to her face. “Do not cut the blue wire, is what we’re hearing,” she added, panning over to an elevator attendant working on the button panel.

“I think I heard on an episode of The Office or Brooklyn Nine-Nine or something that you’re supposed to sit. So we’re sitting,” she said 35 minutes into the saga.

By the 41-minute mark, she could be heard cheerfully singing “99 Bottles of Beer on the Wall” before informing in the next slide that “we’re 45 minutes in. We’re calling 911.”

As another person in the elevator makes the call and tells first responders they’ve been stuck in an elevator in San Diego for the past 45 minutes, Garner leans into the camera and jokes: “I thought we were in Vegas.”

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

Jennifer Garner celebrated her Comic-Con debut, writing: ‘I was thrilled to be at #sdcc with these incredible friends’ ( Getty Images for Disney )

In the penultimate clip of the documented ordeal, the Juno actor provides an update saying: “We’re about an hour [in]. We’re beeping now. We have lights!” The camera then shows the panel buttons lit up while Garner switches to sing Madonna’s “Like A Prayer.”

The final video sees Garner watching and excitedly gasping as the doors of the elevator are pried open by firefighters with the rest of the people in the elevator erupting into cheers.

Fellow celebrities flocked to the comments praising Garner for her calm demeanor during the situation.

“Okay, no way oh my god how are you so calm,” Gwyneth Paltrow wrote, as Tracee Ellis Ross said: “Oh my! Well done on staying calm.”

Despite the incident, Garner enjoyed her time at Comic-Con, writing in a separate post: “I was thrilled to be at #sdcc with these incredible friends,” next to a video of her standing side by side with the rest of the Deadpool & Wolverine cast.

Deadpool & Wolverine is out in theaters now.