Jennifer Garner ex Scott Foley opens up about their marriage in new interview

Jennifer Garner ex Scott Foley has opened up about their relationship in a new interview.

The pair were married in 2000 after meeting on the set of Felicity; they divorced four year later.

In an interview on Sirius XM’s Andy Cohen Live this week, Foley was asked about dating when he was younger, specifically if he ever dated anyone famous who the audience would know.

“Probably,” Foley replied. “I got married during Felicity. It was a short-lived marriage, he added.

Foley said he hit it off with Garner “instantly” on set; Garner played his girlfriend in the show. The pair started dating soon after they met and eventually married in 2000.

Foley went on: “We’re speaking about this with my current wife behind me and she’s laughing,” he said. “She’s really enjoying the squirming that I’m doing.”

Foley has been married to Marika Domińczyk since 2007.

The radio show host went on to ask him what he would do if he bumped into Garner and if he would ignore her or not.

“No, you say hello. You’re very civil,” Foley said. “I mean, we do not keep in contact because she has her own family. I have mine. It’s, wouldn’t be something that we would search out.”

He explained that he has bumped into his ex-wife several times in Los Angeles when he’s been out with his wife.

“Everybody says, “Hi,” and you’re cordial and you move on,” he said. “That’s life, right?”