Jennifer Garner says two of her three children will soon receive the Covid vaccine, now that it has become available for people aged 12 and older in the US.

The actor, who grew up in West Virginia, accompanied Dr Jill Biden during a visit in the state on Thursday. Both spoke at a clinic located at Capital High School in Charleston.

Garner and Dr Biden’s visit came as the CDC eased its guidance for fully vaccinated people, stating those who have received the vaccine can stop wearing masks in most outdoor and indoor settings, unless required by local laws and regulations (including business and workplace guidance).

“We are so thrilled to be getting back to normal,” Garner said in her address.

“It’s so exciting. I kind of can’t believe that I’m standing here without a mask on, looking at maskless faces. And we owe that to President Biden, and we owe that in large part to [West Virginia Governor Jim Justice]. President Biden said he would get us vaccinated, and boy did he mean it.”

Jennifer Garner greets Dr Jill Biden in Charleston, West Virginia on 13 May 2021 (OLIVER CONTRERAS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

She then broached the topic of vaccine hesitancy, stressing the need for people to get vaccinated in order for the pandemic to end.

“I am thrilled to be vaccinating two of my three kids on Tuesday,” she told the crowd. “I don’t even know if they know it yet, but they know it now. It’s happening. I cannot wait. It couldn’t happen any sooner. I wish they were here right now.”

Garner has three children with her ex-husband Ben Affleck: Violet, 15, Seraphina, 12, and Samuel, nine.

On Wednesday, the CDC joined the FDA in clearing the use of the Pfizer vaccine for 12 to 15-year-olds. The CDC is now recommending that everyone in the US aged 12 and older get vaccinated against Covid-19.