Jennifer Lawrence has revealed that she fangirled over Ariana Grande after meeting her on the set of Don’t Look Up.

The pair will co-star in Netflix’s ensemble comedy, which stars Lawrence and Leonardo DiCaprio as two mid-level astronomers who discover that a comet – described as a “planet killer” – is on a collision course with earth.

Speaking at a Bafta event on Wednesday (17 November), Lawrence sung the “Dangerous Woman” singer’s praises, saying that Grande “can’t make bad music”.

“I’ve since reflected on my behavior with Ariana Grande. I went full radio contest winner,” The Hunger Games star said (via Variety).

“I was so excited and nervous that at one point, I just kind of walked into her hotel room and sat down. I’ve just been thinking about it a lot lately. There were all of these trunks for her hair and makeup, and I was like, ‘Do you live here?’”

Also starring in Don’t Look Up are Meryl Streep, Jonah Hill, Cate Blanchett, Timothée Chalamet, Rob Morgan, Tyler Perry and Mark Rylance.

Kid Cudi and Grande in ‘Don’t Look Up' (NIKO TAVERNISE/NETFLIX)

It is Lawrence’s first film role since 2019.

Don’t Look Up will be released in UK cinemas on 10 December, before arriving on Netflix on 24 December.