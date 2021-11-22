Jennifer Lawrence has recalled bracing herself for death on a private jet that almost crashed.

The incident occurred in the summer of 2017 while the Oscar-winning actor was on board a plane flying from Louisville, Kentucky to New York.

During the flight, both of the plane’s two engines failed, leaving Lawrence and her fellow passengers convinced they were about to die.

“My skeleton was all that was left in the seat,” she told Vanity Fair. “We were all just going to die. I started leaving little mental voicemails to my family, you know, ‘I’ve had a great life, I’m sorry.’”

When explaining why she would have apologised to her family, Lawrence said: “I just felt guilty. Everybody was going to be so bummed. And, oh, God, Pippi [Lawrence’s dog] was on my lap. That was the worst part. Here’s this little thing who didn’t ask to be a part of any of this.” S

Lawrence says she “started praying”, stating: “Not to the specific God I grew up with, because he was terrifying and a very judgmental guy. But I thought, ‘Oh, my God, maybe we’ll survive this? I’ll be a burn victim, this will be painful, but maybe we’ll live.’”

The plane landed roughly, but safely, in Buffalo, leaving the relieved passengers in tears, hugging each other.

Jennifer Lawrence says she ‘started praying’ when she was convinced she would die in plane crash (Getty Images)

Lawrence, who says she had to immediately board another plane, reflected on the outcome of the experience, saying: “It made me a lot weaker. Flying is horrific and I have to do it all the time.”

Lawrence’s new film, the Netflix ensemble Don’t Look Up, will be released on 10 December.