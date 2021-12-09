Jennifer Lawrence sustains minor injuries after glass explosion stunt for Netflix’s Don’t Look Up goes wrong

Production on the star-studded comedy has been temporarily suspended

Annabel Nugent
Saturday 06 February 2021 11:37
Comments
Netflix 2021 Film Preview: Official Trailer
Leer en Español

Jennifer Lawrence has sustained minor injuries after a glass explosion stunt went wrong on the set of Don’t Look Up.

The forthcoming Netflix comedy – which stars Lawrence opposite Leonardo DiCaprio – has been forced to temporarily suspend production following the disruption. 

Don’t Look Up was filming in Boston when the incident occurred, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed.

Lawrence had been shooting a scene with Timothee Chalamet when the controlled glass explosion sent shards of glass flying, causing minor injuries to the Hunger Games star.

Production on the film was subsequently paused on Friday (5 February), however, Lawrence is expected to return to the set as soon as Monday (8 February).

Recommended

(YouTube/Netflix Film Club)

Don’t Look Up stars Lawrence and DiCaprio as two low-level scientists who attempt to warn the world’s population of an impending meteor strike due in six months. 

Director Adam McKay – previously Talladega Nights, The Big Short and HBO’s Succession – is producing the film for Netflix

The movie’s star-studded cast also includes Meryl Streep, Cate Blanchett, Jonah HillAriana Grande,  Matthew Perry, Chris Evans, Himesh Patel and Kid Cudi.

A specific release date for Don’t Look Up has yet to be announced but it is expected to premiere later this year.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged in