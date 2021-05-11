Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s ‘intense reunion’ sends ‘Bennifer’ fans into meltdown

The news that Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have been holidaying together has seen a resurgence in the phrase “Bennifer”.

In the early 2000s, Lopez and Affleck were one of Hollywood’s most famous couples. They regularly made headlines after a high-profile engagement in 2002 and, during their time together, co-starred in Kevin Smith film Jersey Girl and the critically despised flop Gigli.

Their relationship came to an end in January 2004, shortly after postponing their wedding days before it was due to take place.

Affleck went on to marry and divorce Jennifer Garner, while Lopez recently announced her separation from fiancé Alex Rodriguez.

Now, almost 20 years on, Affleck and Lopez are spending time together once again, with People reporting they have just returned from a holiday together in Big Sky, Montana.

Hinting that they could be rekindling their romance, a source stated: “They have a strong connection. It’s all been quick and intense, but Jennifer is happy.”

Photos confirming their trip were published in the Daily Mail, with one seemingly showing the pair holding hands.

The pair have also been spotted together in Los Angeles, prompting many to believe the return of “Bennifer” is happening.

“BENNIFER 2.0 WENT ON A ROMANTIC VACATION TO MONTANA TOGETHER THIS IS NOT A DRILL!!!!!” one excited Twiter user wrote.

Writer Alex Bragg added: “I respect Bennifer and feel that all of us hooking up with our exes from 17 years ago and going on a weird trip to Montana together could heal us as a nation.”

“I’m fully losing it,” another person wrote about the news, with Bustle’s Clare O’Connor adding: ”The ‘Bennifer weekend in Montana’ news has been a top five pandemic serotonin boost for me, if I’m honest.”

The Independent has contacted reps for both Lopez and Affleck for comment.