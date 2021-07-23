Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s relationship has made it to Instagram.

After months of teasing, the pair appeared to confirm they are back together in a new photo.

In an Instagram post from Leah Remini, who is Lopez’s friend, the couple are in a photo booth warmly embracing each other, with Lopez’s hand placed on Affleck’s chest.

The post features in a video showing clips and pictures from Remini’s birthday celebrations.

Affleck and Lopez can be briefly seen around the 30 second mark in a photo booth with the former King of Queens star.

Remini turned 51 on 15 June, so the image is approximately a month old.

(Instagram @leahremini)

Lopez and Affleck, who were first a couple from 2002 to 2004, have been rumoured to be back together ever since the pop star split from fiancé, Alex Rodriguez, earlier this year.

They have so far refused to comment publicly on their relationship, but have been spotted kissing and on holiday together.