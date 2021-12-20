Jennifer Lopez has set the record straight amid rumours she was angry at Ben Affleck for comments he made regarding his marriage to Jennifer Garner.

Last week, 49-year-old Affleck said that feeling “trapped” in his marriage to the actor was “part of why” he started drinking.

Appearing on The Howard Stern Show, he said: “We had a marriage that didn’t work. This happens. It was somebody I love and respect but to whom I shouldn’t be married any longer.”

“I was like, ‘I can’t leave because of my kids, but I’m not happy, what do I do?’ And what I did was [I] drank a bottle of scotch and fell asleep on the couch, which turned out not to be the solution,” he said.

Underscoring that he and Garner made the right choice by ending their marriage, Affleck said: “We’d probably be at each other’s throats.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner (Getty Images)

“I’d probably still be drinking. Part of why I started drinking alcohol was because I felt trapped.”

Soon after the interview aired, there were some reports stating that Lopez, who Affleck is currently dating again, is angry at the Gone Girl actor for making such controversial comments.

However, Lopez denied the rumours to People on Saturday (18 December), saying that the story was “simply not true” as “it is not how I feel”.

“I couldn’t have more respect for Ben as a father, a co-parent, and a person,” the 52-year-old singer added.

Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

In the same interview, Affleck also opened up about his relationship with Lopez from 2002 to 2004, with the actor revealing the reason they separated almost 20 years ago was partly caused by negative media scrutiny.

The couple, who met in 2002 on the set of Gigli, revealed that they were engaged in 2003, before calling off their engagement a year later.