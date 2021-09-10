Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have made their first red carpet appearance together since becoming a couple again.

The pair attended a screening of The Last Duel, a historical drama directed by Ridley Scott, co-written by and starring Affleck.

Lopez and Affleck – known as a couple under the nickname Bennifer – made their reunion Instagram-official in July after a period of mounting speculation.

In Venice, they held hands while walking the red carpet and posed for photographs together, at one point kissing in front of the cameras. They were seen earlier in the day boarding a taxi boat after Affleck took part in a photocall.

The couple were first in a relationship back in 2002. They got engaged in November of that year. That was the same month Affleck appeared in the famous video for Lopez’s hit song “Jenny From the Block”.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez pose on the red carpet at the premiere of ‘The Last Duel’ at the Venice Film Festival on 10 September 2021 (Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP)

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck kiss upon arriving to the premiere of ‘The Last Duel’ at the Venice Film Festival on 10 September 2021 (Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP)

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez go to board a taxi boat after Affleck attended a photocall for ‘The Last Duel’ in Venice on 10 September 2021 (FILIPPO MONTEFORTE/AFP via Getty Images)

Affleck and Lopez announced in January 2004 that they had called off their engagement.

Rumours that they had reunited surfaced in May this year and were later confirmed by the couple.