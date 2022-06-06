Jennifer Lopez tears up as she accepts Generation Award at MTV Movie and TV Awards
Actor and singer thanked ‘disappointment and failure’ as motivators in speech
Jennifer Lopez grew tearful as she accepted the Generation Award at the MTV Movie and TV Awards.
The 52-year-old was honoured at Sunday (5 June) night’s awards show with a prize marking achievements in her career.
“I look at all those movies and I see all the wonderful people that I’ve been blessed to know and to work with,” she told the crowd during her acceptance speech.
“You’re only as good as the people that you work with and if you’re lucky, they make you better, and I have been very lucky in that regard.”
Lopez said that it was lived experience that had made her the actor she was, so she opted for a “different kind of list of thank yous”.
“I want to thank all the people who gave me this life,” she said. “I want to thank the people who gave me joy and the ones who broke my heart. The ones who were true and the ones who lied to me. I want to thank true love and the way that I lied to myself, because that’s how I knew that I had to grow.”
Lopez then thanked “disappointment and failure”, as well as the people who told her she “couldn’t do this”.
After paying tribute to her kids, she ended the speech: “I’m sorry, I’m so emotional. I get emotional, you guys know me… Ben and everybody at home, wait for me to have dinner. I will be home by seven.”
Lopez and Affleck rekindled their past relationship in 2021 and announced in April that they were engaged.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies