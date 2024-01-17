Jennifer Lopez fans bewildered by chaotic trailer for new movie This Is Me... Now

Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Amazon’s Prime Video has released the official trailer for Jennifer Lopez’s deeply personal movie, This Is Me... Now: A Love Story, which will be released in tandem with her first studio album in over a decade.

The movie version of the pop star’s forthcoming album – a sequel to her 2002 record This Is Me... Then – will see Lopez and husband Ben Affleck, 51, co-star in a “narrative-driven cinematic odyssey, steeped in mythological storytelling and personal healing”, an official logline states.

The teaser opens with a shot of the “On the Floor” singer, 54, riding on the back of Affleck’s motorcycle as they drive across a body of water.

“I know what they say about me, about hopeless romantics, that we’re weak. And I’m not weak,” Lopez says in a voiceover. “That, I’ve learned the hard way.”

From shots of Lopez in therapy to a group of friends informing her that they’re worried she “might be a sex addict” to three different weddings with three different men, “this genre-bending Amazon original showcases [Lopez’s] journey to love through her own eyes” the logline adds.

“With fantastical costumes, breathtaking choreography, and star-studded cameos, this panorama is an introspective retrospective of Jennifer’s resilient heart.”

Following the release of the trailer on Wednesday (17 January), several fans took to X to express confusion about what they had just seen.

“I like JLo but what even is this? It feels like yet another project trying to over explain herself & justify her stardom & life choices. Girl, it’s ok. Relax,” one tweeted.

“I’ve never been so confused after a 2 minute trailer,” a second agreed, with a third quipping: “This a multiverse musical?”

“Nothing says ‘I’m married to an A-list filmmaker’ more than the 2 mins and 15 secs I just watched,” one commented.

Others, however, shared their excitement in Lopez’s new project. “No one has ever done something like this, JLO YOU ARE A LEGEND,” someone wrote.

“This looks like camp insanity,” another said. “I’m there.”

Lopez, who has been in the spotlight since the early Nineties thanks to her acting and music career, has also been a popular tabloid fixture with her several high-profile relationships.

Her first marriage to Ojani Noa lasted a year, from 1997 to 1998. A few years later, she married her second husband, actor and dance choreographer Cris Judd, in 2001 before filing for divorce in 2002.

Months later, Lopez and Affleck, who had met on the set of the 2002 crime-comedy Gigli, went public with their relationship and announced their engagement that same year. In 2003, they postponed their wedding and officially split in 2004.

Shortly after her and Affleck’s breakup, Lopez started dating singer Marc Anthony. They got married in 2004 and divorced in 2014. After a coincidental run-in with Yankees shortstop Alex Rodriguez in 2017, the two started dating. They were engaged in 2019 before separating in 2021 and calling off their engagement.

Then, 17 years after they split due to the “excessive media attention” surrounding their first relationship, Lopez and Affleck rekindled their relationship in 2021 and got married in 2022.

In an interview with Variety last month, Lopez admitted that she and Affleck “have PTSD” from their early romance.

“But we’re older now,” Lopez said. “We’re wiser. We also know what’s important, what’s really important in life, and it’s not so much what other people think. It’s about being true to who you are.”

Both the album, This Is Me... Now, and the movie, This Is Me... Now: A Love Story, will be released on 16 February, with the latter available to stream on Prime Video.