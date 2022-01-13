Jesse Plemons says Benedict Cumberbatch ‘p****’ him off over ‘big boy’ comment

Jesse Plemons has admitted that Benedict Cumberbatch “p****” him off” on the set of The Power of the Dog.

Plemons and Cumberbatch play brothers in the acclaimed western drama, with the latter going method for the role, meaning he stayed in character between takes.

Speaking to Variety about the making of the film – which also starred his wife, Kirsten Dunst – Plemons said: “There was one time [Cumberbatch] got under my skin.”

Plemons, who has starred in films such as The Irishman and The Master, elaborated: “He was like, ‘Hey, big boy.’ It wasn’t ‘fatso.’ I feel like a few people in life have been like, ‘Hey, big boy,’ and I was like, ‘Goddamn it. What the f***.’”

Plemons then said that he later told Cumberbatch that the comment “p***** me off” and the Sherlock actor swiftly apologised.

“He was like, ‘I’m so sorry,’” Plemons said. “I was like, ‘No, don’t worry. It was great.’”

Cumberbatch recently told Esquire that he stayed in character for the film’s entire 12-week production and even gave himself nicotine poisoning due to smoking unfiltered cigarettes.

He said: “Filterless rollies, just take after take after take. I gave myself nicotine poisoning three times. When you have to smoke a lot, it genuinely is horrible.”

Since premiering on Netflix on 1 December, The Power of the Dog has received critical acclaim, particularly for its performances. The film won three Golden Globes last Sunday (9 January) , including the prize for Best Motion Picture – Drama.