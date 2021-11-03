Jessica Simpson praised for sharing ‘unrecognisable’ photo from height of addiction

Jessica Simpson has been praised after posting a picture from the height of her alcohol addiction.

The singer and actor, 41, shared the photo, which was taken in 2017 and has been branded “unrecognisable”, on Instagram in celebration of her four years sobriety.

In the caption, she described the “version” of herself in the photo as somebody who needed to overcome her addiction.

“This person in the early morning of 1 Nov, 2017 is an unrecognisable version of myself,” she wrote.

“I had so much self discovery to unlock and explore. I knew in this very moment I would allow myself to take back my light, show victory over my internal battle of self respect, and brave this world with piercing clarity.”

The Dukes of Hazzard actor continued: “There is so much stigma around the word alcoholism or the label of an alcoholic. The real work that needed to be done in my life was to actually accept failure, pain, brokenness, and self sabotage.

“The drinking wasn’t the issue. I was. I didn’t love myself. I didn’t respect my own power.”

Jessica Simpson praised for ‘honesty’ after sharing unrecognisable photo (Instagram @jessicasimpson)

Simpson, who said she has “made nice with the fears and... accepted the parts of my life that are just sad”, was supported by her fans and fellow celebrities after sharing the post.

“WILDLY HONEST,” wrote comedian Chelsea Handler, while Hollywood star Diane Keaton shared multiple heart emojis.

“So much honesty,” Thor actor Jamie Alexander added, with reality TV star Snooki stating: “YOU ARE AN INSPIRATION & this is exactly why you are literally my role model. Love you forever.”

A fan page dedicated to Simpson wrote: “The way you have always led with honesty is moving. Your team of lifers loves you!”

Simpson previously addressed her addiction in the 2020 memoir Open Book.

If you have been affected by any issues mentioned in this article, you can contact The Samaritans for free on 116 123 or any of the following mental health organisations: mind.org.uk, nhs.uk/livewell/mentalhealth, mentalhealth.org.uk or anxietyuk.org.uk.