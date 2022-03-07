Harry Potter star Jessie Cave hospitalised after contracting Covid while pregnant

Harry Potter star Jessie Cave is being treated in hospital after testing positive for Covid-19.

The actor, who is pregnant with her fourth child, is known for her role as Ron Weasley’s love interest Lavender Brown in the franchise.

Cave, 34, shared a photo on Instagram of herself lying on a hospital bed, writing in the caption: “Triage, once again … anyone else had Covid in 3rd trimester & had it hit them like a tonne of bricks for weeks?”

In a second post, she added: “Also – has anyone taken the anti-nausea drug and it made them feel worse?”

In February, Cave told her followers she had tested positive and was also suffering from “constant nausea” from her pregnancy.

Cave and her partner, comedian Alfie Brown, have three other children together.

Last year, Cave’s son Tenn, who was then two months old, was admitted to hospital after testing positive for coronavirus.

After Harry Potter, Cave landed roles in TV shows such as Trollied and Call the Midwife, and has performed live shows at the Edinburgh Fringe.

She is also an accomplished illustrator who sells her drawings online. In 2015, she released a book dedicated to her “neurotic doodles” titled Lovesick.