Fans can’t believe ‘insane’ celebrity guest list at Jim Carrey’s birthday meal

Jim Carrey was in good company for his recent birthday, surrounding himself with a slew of other A-list comedians.

The Dumb and Dumber star, who turned 62 on Wednesday (17 January), made the most of his big day at the members-only San Vincente Bungalows club in Los Angeles.

Stand-up comedian Jeff Ross, often referred to as the “Roastmaster General”, shared a photo from the evening alongside the caption: “The Laugh Supper! Happy Birthday Jim Carrey! We love you.”

In the photo taken at the restaurant, Carrey – with shoulder-length hair – is front and centre at the dinner table, making a silly face.

He’s surrounded by 14 others, including Adam Sandler, Seth Green, Ben Schwartz, Craig Robinson, Seth Green, Howie Mandel, Cary Elwes, David Spade, Jimmy Kimmel and Bill Burr.

“Insane group,” popular DJ and music producer Diplo wrote in the comments.

“Telling my kids this was Jesus Christ and his apostles,” a second person joked, while another quipped: “This is probably one of the best line ups since John Mulaney’s intervention.”

In his recent Netflix special, Mulaney describe being surprised by a “star-studded”, 12-person intervention in December 2020 led by late-night talk show host Seth Meyers.

Former Saturday Night Live alum Spade also honoured Carrey in an Instagram post, which read: “Happy birthday to Jim Carrey who has made me laugh on and off the field so many times. Such a cool dude. I rarely bust out the cake emoji but i will today.”

He included a photo from the evening, which showed him standing in between Carrey and Sandler.

Carrey – best known for his leading roles in movies such as 1994’s The Mask, 1998’s The Truman Show, the 2000 live-action version of How the Grinch Stole Christmas and 2004’s Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind – hasn’t acted in a film since he voiced Dr Eggman in the 2022 animated movie Sonic the Hedgehog 2.

Following the film’s release, Carrey announced he was retiring from acting.

“Well, I’m retiring,” he told Access Hollywood at the time, adding: “Yeah, probably. I’m being fairly serious.”

He clarified that “it depends”, saying: “If the angels bring some sort of script that’s written in gold ink that says to me that it’s going to be really important for people to see, I might continue down the road, but I’m taking a break.”

Providing a reason for his possible retirement, Carrie explained: “I really like my quiet life and I really like putting paint on canvas and I really love my spiritual life and I feel like – and this is something you might never hear another celebrity say as long as time exists – I have enough. I’ve done enough. I am enough.”