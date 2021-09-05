Richard E Grant has thanked fans for their “overwhelming” support following the death of his wife, vocal coach Joan Washington.

On Friday (3 September), the Can You Ever Forgive Me? star shared the sad news on Twitter that Washington, his wife of 35 years, had died the previous night.

“Our hearts are broken with the loss of your Life last night,” Grant wrote. “To be truly known and seen by you, is your immeasurable gift. Do not forget us, sweet Monkee-mine.”

The post prompted an outpouring of love on social media from Grant’s fans, as well as other actors who had worked with Washington during her lengthy career in the film industry as a voice and accent coach.

On Saturday (4 September), Grant shared a video compilation of photos of himself, Washington and their daughter Olivia, set to Barbra Streisand’s “The Way We Were”.

“Overwhelmed by the messages of love, condolence & support we have received from loved ones & strangers from all over the world & the appreciation from actors Joan taught over the years,” he wrote.

“Grief hits us like tsunamis as we try and put one foot in front of the other without her.”

Among the stars to remember Washington were Dawn French, who described the vocal c coach as a “phenomenal woman” and Jessica Chastain, who shared a Twitter thread in tribute.

“My heart is broken,” Chastain wrote. “Joan Washington had such a profound impact on me, yes as an artist, but mostly as a woman... Every day I was excited to go to work and giggle with Joan. She was a barometer of truth with a wicked sense of humour. I loved her very much.”