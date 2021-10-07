Joaquin Phoenix has given fans an update on the potential Joker sequel.

The actor won an Oscar for his performance in the 2019 film, in which he played failed clown and stand-up comedian Arthur Fleck, who eventually becomes the notorious DC villain, Joker.

Todd Phillips’s film received positive reviews from both critics and fans, with many viewers hoping that a sequel would follow. Rumours have routinely emerged that Joker 2 could be in the works.

In a new interview with The Playlist, Phoenix addressed the speculation.

Asked whether a follow-up to the film was on the cards, Phoenix answered: “I don’t know.”

While nothing has been confirmed, the actor said that he believes there is more to explore with the character.

The 46-year-old said: “From when we were shooting, we started to – you know, this is an interesting guy. There are some things we could do with this guy and [explore] further. But as to whether we actually will? I don’t know.”

(AFP via Getty Images)

Phoenix starred opposite Robert De Niro, Zazie Beetz and Frances Conroy in the psychological thriller.

Joker earned 11 nominations at the 92nd Academy Awards, winning Best Actor [Phoenix] and Best Original Score.

The film lost out to Bong Joon-Ho’s critically acclaimed social thriller Parasite in the Best Picture category.