Jodie Turner-Smith robbed of jewellery worth over €10,000 in Cannes hotel room theft

Anne Boleyn star Jodie Turner-Smith has reportedly been robbed while staying at the Marriott hotel in Cannes.

Sources close to the actor told Variety that the actor had been at breakfast on Friday (9 July) when burglars broke into her room and stole jewellery worth tens of thousands of euros, including her mother’s wedding ring.

In the wake of the theft, Turner-Smith – whose breakout role was in last year’s acclaimed film Queen & Slim – was moved from the Marriott to the nearby Majestic hotel and given additional security.

The 34-year-old, who was in the French town for the Cannes film festival, was travelling together with her one-year-old daughter whom she shares with her husband, Dawson’s Creek star Joshua Jackson.

According to the publication, Turner-Smith may have been targeted after she was seen wearing gold and diamond jewellery from Gucci to the After Yang premiere on Thursday night (8 July).

The forthcoming sci-fi film stars Turner-Smith, Colin Farrell and Haley Lu Richardson in a story about artificial intelligence.

Later on Sunday (11 July), the actor tweeted: “didn’t think i would be spending 2.5 hours in the police station on my final day in cannes, but here we are…”

A publicist confirmed to Variety that Turner-Smith’s visit to the police station was to report a jewellery theft.

In a recent interview with The Independent, Turner-Smith opened up about the backlash she faced for her recent casting as the titular queen in Channel 5’s historical drama Anne Boleyn.

“At the end of the day, people were always going to feel a certain way about a Black actor playing Anne,” she said.