John Boyega has had to drop out of a Netflix film mid-shoot due to “family reasons”.

The Star Wars star has exited Rebel Ridge, an upcoming thriller.

“Rebel Ridge is pausing temporarily as we look to re-cast John Boyega who needed to leave the project for family reasons,” a Netflix spokesperson told Deadline in a statement.

“We remain committed to Jeremy Saulnier’s extraordinary film and look forward to resuming production.”

Rebel Ridge had begun filming in Louisiana on 3 May.

It’s being directed by Jeremy Saulnier, the filmmaker behind thrillers such as Hold the Dark, Green Room, and Blue Ruin.

The film will star AnnaSophia Robb, James Badge Dale, James Cromwell, and Emory Cohen.

Boyega portrayed Finn in Star Wars: The Force Awakens, Star Wars: The Last Jedi, and Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. In February this year, he won the Golden Globe Award for Best Supporting Actor – Series, Miniseries or Television Film for his role as Leroy Logan in Small Axe.