John Boyega laments Star Wars for ‘being in the most whitest, elite space’

John Boyega has hit out at prejudiced Star Wars fans following the racism he experienced when he starred in the franchise in 2015.

The 33-year-old British actor debuted as former Stormtrooper Finn in The Force Awakens, but was almost instantly targeted by bigoted online fans of the sci-fi epic, who also criticised women in the cast.

His co-stars Daisy Ridley and Kelly Marie Tran – the latter of whom became the first woman of colour to have a leading role in the franchise – received a huge amount of abuse from fans who were angry with the inclusive casting choice.

Speaking in a new documentary called Number One on the Call Sheet: Black Leading Men in Hollywood, Boyega condemned the fans that rallied against his role in the films.

He said: “Lemme tell ya, Star Wars always had the vibe of being in the most whitest, elite space. It's a franchise that's so white that a Black person existing in [it] was something."

Continuing, Boyega explained that one of the biggest problems with some Star Wars fans was that they tried to make a big deal out of having just a few Black actors in the films.

“You can always tell it's something when some Star Wars fans try to say, 'Well, we had Lando Calrissian and had Samuel L Jackson!,’” he said. “It's like telling me how many cookie chips are in the cookie dough. It's like, they just scattered that in there, bro!”

“They're okay with us playing the best friend, but once we touch their heroes, once we lead, once we trailblaze, it's like, 'Oh my God, it's just a bit too much! They're pandering,'" he added.

Boyega isn’t entirely critical of his time on Star Wars, calling it a “fundamental moment” in his career. “We waited months for that. When that big call came in, that's that call that all those stars talk about that changed their life and stuff. It's like, 'That's it? That's the call!' It's such an attack on reality.”

“I got in a taxi and told the driver. That was the first person I told. My mom's not here, my dad's not here, we're sharing in this moment, bro. 'Bro, I just got Star Wars!' He was like, 'Oh, yeah, congratulations mate. Great, that'll be 45 pounds, please.' It was that kinda moment. But I had to share. I know the rules were like, 'Don't share.' But come on, man, you just offered me the opportunity of a lifetime!"

The Attack the Block star has previously criticised Star Wars by suggesting that the white characters in the sequel trilogy, played by Ridley and Adam Driver were given more nuance and attention.

In a 2020 interview with GQ magazine, Boyega said: “You get yourself involved in projects and you’re not necessarily going to like everything.

“What I would say to Disney is: do not bring out a Black character, market them to be much more important in the franchise than they are and then have them pushed to the side. It’s not good. I’ll say it straight up.”