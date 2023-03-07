Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Life Cinematic email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

John Candy’s children and wife have paid tribute to the late actor, 29 years on from his death.

The Splash star died from a heart attack in Mexico on 4 March 1994. He was 43 years old.

On Saturday (4 March), his surviving family posted messages of love for their father and husband on the anniversary of his death.

His wife, Rose – who is now 73 – posted a picture of her late husband, writing: “I was going through photos today and I thought this is a great one to post.

“Miss you today. As always with love,” she added.

His daughter Jennifer, 43, shared a photo of herself as a toddler with her father.

“You will always be around. You will always be missed. You will always be loved,” Jennifer wrote next to the photograph.

Meanwhile, Candy’s son Chris, 38, said he still thinks of his father every day.

“Sending love to my father today. 29 years ago you started a new journey,” he wrote next to a picture of his dad.

“I miss you and think of you often. I still think of you daily. Loss is never easy but I can optimistically say it is one of the great teachers in life.”

Candy was best known for his roles in Splash, Home Alone and Uncle Buck, among many others.

It was recently reported that a documentary about Candy has been made by family friend and actor Ryan Reynolds, along with Tom Hanks’ son, Colin.

Reynolds produced the film, while Colin – whose father starred with Candy in Volunteers – directed the documentary.

The documentary reportedly contains home videos, giving an insight into the actor’s life outside of work. The film has been made with support from the Candy family, with Amazon in discussions about buying the film, Variety reported in February.