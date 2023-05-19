John Cena says he was ‘short-sighted and selfish’ during feud with The Rock

Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

John Cena has admitted that he was “short-sighted and selfish” when he publicly feuded with Dwayne Johnson.

The actors had a long-standing rivalry while working as pro wrestlers, but remained friends behind the scenes.

However, one rough period in the pair’s friendship came in 2012, after a number of comments Johnson – who performed as “The Rock” – made about the business.

While Cena was publicly mouthing off about Johnson, who had just begun his move to Hollywood, Johnson said: “This is what happens when idiots have confidence.”

Appearing on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, Cena, 46, recalled: “I got selfish and me – living WWE at the point and not having any concept of growth or someone else’s perspective – I took Dwayne’s comments as not genuine.”

Rather than contacting Johnson personally, Cena decided to air his grievances publicly, explaining: “Instead of going like, ‘Hey man, I’d like to try to do this thing to hook you back in and maybe we can collaborate and really make it big,’ I was just like, ‘Eff this, I’m calling this dude out. This is a moment. You gave me an opening. I’m going to kick the door in.’”

Cena, 46, said that he “understands why he got upset”, adding: “I just got selfish and wanted a main event marquee match because it would better what I thought was the business. That was short-sighted and selfish. It worked!

Cena (pictured) and Johnson competed in the WWE (WWE)

“But it worked at the cost of two people who communicated and almost put it in jeopardy. There was a moment where there was a lot of bad vibes between us and rightfully so.”

The Peacemaker star said that while he and The Rock made for great on-screen rivals, that came “at the cost of our friendship”, which he added “now is in a really good place”.

Speaking about the rivalry during a recent appearance on The Late Show with Kimmel, Johnson offered his own thoughts on the feud.

“We had a great rivalry,” the 51-year-old explained. “In the world of wrestling, it’s fictionalised, it’s a show, but here’s the thing. Our rivalry was, it was so real. We had real problems with each other.”