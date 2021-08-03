John Corbett and Bo Derek reveal they married last year after 20 years together

John Corbett has revealed that he and long-time partner Bo Derek married at the end of 2020, after two decades as a couple.

Corbett, an actor and country musician best known for his roles in Sex and the City and My Big Fat Greek Wedding, made the announcement during an appearance on US chat show The Talk.

He told co-host Jerry O'Connell: “Jerry, I can’t believe that I forgot to tell you that around Christmastime we got married. Bo and I got married!”

Corbett and Derek, best known for her role in the Dudley Moore comedy 10, have been dating since 2002 and had not previously planned to get married. Explaining the couple’s change of heart, Corbett said: “After 20 years we decided to get married. We didn’t want 2020 to be that thing that everybody looks back at and hated. We thought, ‘Well, let’s get one nice thing out of it.’”

Corbett, who showed off his wedding ring to the camera, also explained why the wedding hadn’t been publicised at the time.

“We’re pretty private people, we didn’t make an announcement, all our friends and family knew but this is the first time either one of us has said anything publicly about it because really we haven’t had an opportunity,” he told O’Connell. “So, you’re my buddy and now I guess I’m telling all of America, or the world.”