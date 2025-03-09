John Goodman injured on set of new Tom Cruise film

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

John Goodman has been injured in the shooting of a film also starring Tom Cruise.

UK production on the unnamed movie, directed by Alejandro González Iñárritu, has been paused following an on-set incident, which saw the 72-year-old taken to hospital.

A spokesperson for Warner Bros Pictures told Deadline: “Actor John Goodman experienced a hip injury. He received immediate medical attention that led to a brief delay in shooting to allow him time to recover.”

They concluded: “The production resumes shooting next week following John’s full recovery.”

The publication reports that Goodman slipped in the past week while blocking a scene at Pinewood Studios in Buckinghamshire.

Sources told Deadline that The Big Lebowski star sustained a relatively “minor injury”. He is expected back on set on Monday (10 March).

The Independent has contacted a representative of Goodman for comment.

The untitled film began production late last year. It is González Iñárritu’s first English-language movie since he won an Oscar for 2015’s The Revenant, starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Tom Hardy.

John Goodman speaks onstage during the 28th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on 15 January, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. ( Getty Images for Critics Choice )

Tom Cruise, Michael Stuhlbarg, Jesse Plemons, Riz Ahmed, Sophie Wilde, and Anatomy of a Fall star Sandra Hüller are also set to star.

It is Cruise’s first film with Warner Bros Discovery since he signed a deal to develop and produce films with the studio in January 2024.

The movie, for which plot details are being kept under wraps, is produced and directed by Iñárritu. He co-wrote the script in 2023 with Birdman co-writers Nicolas Giacobone and Alexander Dinelaris, along with Sabina Berman.

A release date is yet to be announced.