John Krasinski has offered a humorous response after Amy Schumer joked about his marriage to Emily Blunt.

Schumer recently shared an Instagram post about A Quiet Place Part II, the sequel to Krasinski’s A Quiet Place.

The post now appears to have been removed from her account, but according to CNN, it read: “I loved every second of @aquietplacemovie even better than the first one which blew me away. Amazing to be in a movie theatre!!

“And although I've said for a long time I think Emily and John have a pretend marriage for publicity. But I still think you should see it this rainy weekend.”

Kraskinski took Schumer’s humour in stride and joked back: “Thank you Amy!... for blowing up our whole marriage spot.”

Kraskinski and Blunt have been married since July 2010 and have two children together.

A Quiet Place Part II was released in the US on 28 May 2021 and is scheduled for release in the UK on 3 June 2021.

It was originally supposed to come out in 2020 but its release was delayed by the coronavirus pandemic.

While several films were released during the pandemic on streaming platforms, the team behind A Quiet Place Part II held out for a theatrical release in cinemas.