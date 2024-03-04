John Oliver wants these unlikely stars to play Batman in a future film

Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

John Oliver has shared some surprising casting suggestions for the next star of the Batman movies.

The Caped Crusader has been played by some of the biggest stars in Hollywood including Christian Bale, George Clooney, Ben Affleck and most presently by Twilight’s Robert Pattinson in The Batman (2022).

But Oliver thinks it could be time to switch things up - suggesting Natasha Lyonne, star of Russian Doll, could play the superhero. He added, “It’s not even close.”

On his latest episode of Last Week Tonight on Sunday (3 March), the HBO presenter discussed the Supreme Court’s decision to decide whether Donald Trump can be prosecuted for criminal charges while he was in office.

He played a clip from an ABC news report, where the broadcaster says: “The court [is] now taking on a monumental unanswered question: Can a former president be criminally prosecuted for actions taken while in office?”

Oliver insinuated that the answer was very simple.

“It’s an interesting question and real quick: Yes. Yes. A former president can be criminally prosecuted for actions taken in office. It is one of those questions to which the answer should really be obvious.”

John Oliver said Natasha Lyonne should be the next Batman and ‘it’s not even close’ (HBO)

The presenter then went on to list a series of questions for which he thought there were very obvious answers. Including who should play the next Batman.

“Like, did Robert Durst kill those people, or which serial mascot f***s the most, or who should play the next Batman?” he asked rhetorically.

“And for the record, the answers are: absolutely, it’s not even close [Tony the Tiger], and Natasha Lyonne.”

Robert Pattinson in The Batman (AP)

Lyonne starred as Nadia in the acclaimed Netflix series, Russian Doll, which first aired in 2019. She played a New York woman who was constantly dying and reliving her 36th birthday party after becoming trapped in a time loop.

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

The show was created by Lyonne alongside Leslye Headland and Amy Poehler.

Batman has most recently been played by Robert Pattinson and reportedly beat Nicholas Hoult, who was previously in the running, for the coveted position.

Pattinson has edged away from starring in major franchise films in recent years, having breakout roles in High Life, Good Time and, more recently, the Cannes breakout The Lighthouse.

Ben Affleck retired from the role in 2019, having played the character in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, Suicide Squad and Justice League.

Affleck explained: “I tried to direct a version of it and worked with a really good screenwriter, but just couldn’t come up with a version, I couldn’t crack it,” he said.

”So I thought it was time to let someone else take a shot at it. They got some really good people so I’m excited.”