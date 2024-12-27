John Stamos reveals unfortunate reason he was forced to pull out of Grinch audition

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

John Stamos nearly starred as the iconic Christmas-hating Grinch in the 2000 live-action version of How the Grinch Stole Christmas.

On a recent podcast episode of ‘Tis the Grinch Holiday Podcast from Wondery and Dr. Seuss Enterprises, the Full House alum, 61, revealed that he was originally going to play the role of the hairy, green Who in the family Christmas classic.

“Hey, you know, I have something. Here’s an interesting fact you don’t know about me,” Stamos told the show’s Grinch host, voiced by Saturday Night Live star James Austin Johnson.

“Shoot,” the Grinch responded, with the General Hospital actor sharing: “I was originally going to play you in the movie that Jim Carrey got. Did you know that? I went to the makeup test.”

The Grinch reacted surprised as Stamos added: “And I was allergic to the, you know, all the prosthetics.”

Stamos went on to ask the Grinch if he was fond of Carrey’s interpretation. “You know, they brought me in a couple days to do some consulting,” he replied slyly, saying that he was a “little triggered walking around set.”

“Just cause it’s like, you know, when they build an exact replica of your neighborhood and you’re walking around but you know that you’re on a soundstage in freaking Burbank,” the Grinch said. “It’s like, it’s a little eerie.”

John Stamos nearly starred in ‘How the Grinch Stole Christmas' ( Getty Images/Universal Pictures )

Carrey, who ultimately landed the role, was recognized for his portrayal at the 2001 Golden Globes, where he earned a Best Actor nomination. The movie itself, directed by Ron Howard, received three Oscar nods that year, including for Best Makeup and Hairstyling, which it won.

How the Grinch Stole Christmas also starred Taylor Momsen, Christine Baranski and Jeffrey Tambor.

Speaking to ComicBook in an interview earlier this month, The Truman Show actor said he would be happy to reprise the legendary character if only it weren’t for the “extremely excruciating” makeup process.

“The thing about it is, on the day, I do that with a ton of makeup and can hardly breathe. It was an extremely excruciating process,” Carrey admitted. “The children were in my mind all the time. ‘It’s for the kids. It’s for the kids. It’s for the kids.’ And now, with motion capture and things like that, I could be free to do other things. Anything is possible in this world.”

According to the outlet, the Dr. Seuss Estate had strict guidelines for any adaptations of the late children’s author’s work. For one, his widow, Audrey Geisel, had apparently stated in a letter that the actor cast as the Grinch had to be a certain height and frame, with Jack Nicholson, Carrey, Robin Williams and Dustin Hoffman named for reference.