John Travolta pays tribute to late wife Kelly Preston’s final film: ‘She was very proud of it’

John Travolta has paid tribute to last film to be released by his late wife, the actor Kelly Preston.

Off the Rails was filmed before Preston’s death last year of breast cancer, and was released in the UK on Friday (23 July).

On Instagram, Travolta shared a video of the film’s trailer, alongside a message.

“Off the Rails starring Kelly Preston,” Travolta, 67, wrote.

“Off the Rails is Kelly’s last film- she was very proud of it and of all of the wonderful talent that she got to work with in it. It is available in UK and Ireland theatres starting this Friday July 23rd! @offtherailsfilm @bklproductions.”

The film, which is about a group of women who interrail across Europe, also stars Jenny Seagrove, Sally Phillips, Elizabeth Dormer-Phillips, Ben Miller, Franco Nero and Judi Dench.

In a press release from last year, US distribution company Screen Media, who have the US rights to the as-yet-unreleased film, said: “We are so excited to be bringing a movie about fun, tradition, and love to audiences at a time when we can all use a little more of each of those. We know audiences will love seeing these incredible actresses tell this story.

“Tragically, Kelly Preston’s passing makes this film’s message of friendship especially poignant, but we are so proud to be able to present Off the Rails and Kelly’s performance in it.”

The film is out now in UK cinemas.