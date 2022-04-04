John Travolta surprises UK supermarket shoppers with appearance in Morrisons
‘It certainly wasn’t what I expected to experience on a Thursday night out in Dereham,’ one confused onlooker said
John Travolta surprised supermarket customers after dropping into a local Morrisons.
Days after presenting Will Smith with his Best Actor award for King Richard at the Oscars, the Pulp Fiction star dropped into the Fakenham branch of the shop in Norfolk.
Pictures of the actor with staff members, including part-time security guard Gary Middleton, were shared online.
Middleton told Eastern Daily Press: “I didn’t even go up to him. He just came up to me and shook my hand. We had a really nice chat.”
He said that people began to get excited after cottoning onto Travolta’s presence, with the actor staying for an hour to talk with shoppers and staff members as well as having several photos taken.
Travolta, who is said to be in Fakenham for his new film Paradise City, also went to Wetherspoons pub, The Romany Rye, in Dereham.
Staff members confirmed his appearance, with customer Jamie Salter saying: “Meeting John Travolta was unreal; Dereham doesn’t usually play host to some of the most famous Hollywood stars on the planet. I feel extremely lucky to have met him as it certainly wasn’t what I expected to experience on a Thursday night out in Dereham.”
He continued: “I enjoy going to The Romany Rye often and never would have anticipated my night going this way.”
Travolta’s credits include Grease, Saturday Night Fever and Face/Off. He attended the Oscars last Sunday (27 March), where he took part in a Pulp Fiction reunion with Uma Thurman and Samuel L Jackson.
He reenacted his famous dance scene with Thurman in the Quentin Tarantino film, released in 1994, which received applause from the crowd.
