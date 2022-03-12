Oscars 2022: Everyone is making jokes about John Travolta’s ‘Adele Dazeem’ moment as actor is announced as presenter again
‘Any guesses on which name Travolta will “Adele Dazeem” his way through this year?’ asked one person
John Travolta has been announced as one of the celebrities who will be presenting awards at the Oscars – and everyone is making the same joke.
Eight years ago, Travolta spectacularly mispronounced Idina Menzel’s name at the Oscars, ahead of her performance of the song “Let it Go” from Frozen.
The Pulp Fiction star introduced her as “the wickedly talented, the one and only, Adele Dazeem”, spawning parody Twitter accounts and even an “Adele Dazeem Name Generator”, turning Jared Leto into “Jed Lopeez” and Matthew McConaughey into “Michael Mozaleen”.
Many Twitter users have been looking back on the moment, with one person posting: “please give us another ‘adele dazeem’, mr Travolta.”
“Any guesses on which name Travolta will ‘Adele Dazeem’ his way through this year? My money’s on Lin-Manuel Miranda,” added another.
“Kunis talking about Ukraine will be a nice moment, and of course we’re all hoping Travolta appears with Adele Dazeem (Idina Menzel)...,” wrote a third.
Mila Kunis, Wesley Snipes, Lupita Nyong’o, Naomi Scott and last year’s best supporting actor winner Daniel Kaluuya will also present awards at the show.
They join the ranks of previously announced presenters Lady Gaga, Zoë Kravitz and Kevin Costner and other winners from last year Anthony Hopkins and Youn Yuh-jung, who are all expected to grace the stage at the Dolby Theatre for the show.
The 94th Oscars will be broadcast live on ABC on 27 March starting at 8 pm Eastern Time. Regina Hall, Amy Schumer and Wanda Sykes are hosting.
See the full list of nominees here.
