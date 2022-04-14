John Travolta has shared a heartfelt tribute to his late son Jett on Instagram on what would have been his 30th birthday.

Jett, whom he shared with his late wife, Kelly Preston, died at the age of 16 in 2009 after hitting his head on a bathtub while suffering a seizure.

“My dearest Jetty,” the Grease star wrote alongside a black-and-white photo of the pair, “I miss you more than words can say. I think about you everyday [sic]. Happy Birthday. Love, your Dad.”

Jett, born in 1992, experienced Kawasaki disease as an infant and had a history of seizures. His parents later revealed that Jett was autistic. The death occurred while the family were on holiday in their vacation home at the Old Bahama Bay Hotel on Grand Bahama Island.

In a statement posted after his death, Travolta and Preston wrote: “Jett was the most wonderful son that two parents could ever ask for and lit up the lives of everyone he encountered.

“We are heartbroken that our time with him was so brief. We will cherish the time we had with him for the rest of our lives.”

Travolta had two other children with Preston: Ella Bleu (born 2000) and Benjamin (born 2010).

In July 2020, Preston died at the age of 57 after a two-year battle with breast cancer.

In a statement at the time, Travolta wrote: “Kelly’s love and life will always be remembered. I will be taking some time to be there for my children who have lost their mother, so forgive me in advance if you don’t hear from us for a while. But please know that I will feel your outpouring of love in the weeks and months ahead as we heal.”