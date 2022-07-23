John Wick fans got a surprise at San Diego Comic-Con.

The annual comic book convention and entertainment event is taking place this weekend in San Diego, California from 21 July to 24 July.

On Friday (22 July), Keanu Reeves surprised the crowd to debut brand new footage for John Wick 4.

After appearing at the panel for his comic-book series BRZRKR – which he co-writes with Matt Kindt – the actor crashed Collider’s Directors on Directing panel on which John Wick 4 director Chad Stahelski was a speaker.

Together, the pair debuted the action-packed footage, which sees Reeves’ character taking on enemies in his typically brutal fashion.

It also gave fans a glimpse at his co-stars, Bill Skarsgard, Donnie Yen, Clancy Brown, and Laurence Fishburne.

Fans have reacted to the footage enthusiastically, with many taking to Twitter to share their reactions.

“John Wick 4 looking just as sharp as the others…” wrote one person.

(Lionsgate/Kobal/Shutterstock)

Another added: “First look at John Wick 4 trailer is awesome.”

“This new John Wick 4 trailer is insane,” said someone else.

John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum was released in 2019 as the third entry in the franchise. The film – which also starred Halle Berry – was a box-office hit. Each instalment in the franchise has beat its predecessor at the box office.

John Wick 4 is scheduled for release on 24 March 2023.

Elsewhere at Comic-Con, Andrew Lincoln and Danai Gurira made a surprise appearance at the Walking Dead panel where it was revealed that the previously announced Walking Dead film trilogy starring Lincoln’s Rick Grimes was cancelled – but replaced with something else.