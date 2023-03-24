Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Keanu Reeves has recalled making some dangerous mistakes while filming John Wick 4.

The Canadian actor, 58, returns to the action film franchise as legendary assassin John Wick, who travels the world to track down the most powerful players in the criminal underworld.

As with all three previous films, the newest, lengthy three-hour instalment includes numerous stunt sequences.

Speaking to ComicBook.com in a new interview, Reeves discussed some of the accidents that occurred on set as a result.

“In terms of accidents: I made a mistake once – I cut a gentleman’s head open,” he said. “So that really f***ing sucked, excuse my language.”

“But other than that – oh, one guy got hit by a car. He was in the car, so he had to go to the hospital, but he was OK,” Reeves added.

“You do have to take care, but it’s great that everyone [on set] is watching out for each other,” he continued. “So there’s some bruising and aches and pains, but [imitates official PSA announcement] ‘No humans were harmed in the filming of this motion picture!’”

In a joint Instagram video shared on Wednesday (22 March) from the film’s official account and its studio, Lionsgate Entertainment, a stunt person can be seen throwing themselves down a moving escalator.

“It’s time to add a stunts category to the Oscars,” the post is captioned.

Reeves, who spent three months training for his gruelling action scenes, previously admitted that this film was the “hardest physical role I’ve ever had”.

Wick takes his mission international in John Wick 4, revisiting the Moroccan desert to confront The Elder (Saïd Taghmaoui), whom he first encountered in John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum.

For the desert scenes, the movie was shot on location in Jordan. However, if it wasn’t for the helping hand of the country’s King, the crew would not have landed the aerial shots required.

John Wick 4, released in cinemas Friday (24 March), has already received critical acclaim.

In The Independent’s four-star review of the film, Clarrise Loughrey wrote that the “action sequel commits so nobly to self-seriousness that it borders on camp”, calling it “a cinematic legacy well secured”.