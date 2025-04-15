Johnny Depp sports ‘silver fox look’ in latest Hollywood comeback

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Lionsgate has started production on the new film Day Drinker, sharing a first look image of Johnny Depp’s character.

The film marks Depp’s second Hollywood appearance since winning his high-profile defamation case against ex-wife Amber Heard in 2022.

Many Depp fans raved about his new silver-fox-esque appearance in the upcoming film, with the actor undergoing a transformation involving silver hair, a bushy grey beard, and blue contacts.

One fan wrote on X/Twitter: “Johnny Depp absolutely rocking the silver fox look during filming of Day Drinker! This movie is going to be amazing!”

Another wrote: “This is what Johnny does best, he can totally transform his look and just immerse himself in the new character each time. He looks amazing, the man of a thousand faces indeed.”

Depp’s initial return to the screen was in the French historical drama Jeanne du Barry which follows the life of King Louis XV’s chief mistress, Jeanne Vaubernier, with the Edward Scissorhands star playing the French monarch.

The 61-year-old Pirates of the Caribbean actor was honoured for this role at the National Film Awards, receiving the Global Contribution to Motion Picture Award.

Depp appeared in a pre-recorded message to accept it.

Johnny Depp in ‘Day Drinker’ ( Lionsgate )

In the video that played on 4 July 2024 in London, he said: “Thank you for allowing me the opportunity to speak to you today. I feel very lucky, and I feel very honoured that you – all of you – allow me to still continue to do the work that I love to do.”

When talking about his fans, he said: “It’s only because of you that I’m here today.”

Depp also referred to his Hollywood career as “sometimes tragic” in his acceptance speech.

Jeanne du Barry received mixed reviews at the time, with The Independent’s film critic Clarisse Loughrey scoring it one star out of five.

Loughrey wrote that Depp’s comeback performance is “so remarkably listless that his casting seems to serve no other purpose than to deliberately stoke controversy”.

The upcoming film Day Drinker comes from 500 Days of Summer and Snow White director Marc Webb.

Depp will star alongside Penélope Cruz. This film will be Cruz’s and Depp’s fourth collaboration after previously working together on two Pirates of the Caribbean films, Murder on the Orient Express and Blow.

Madelyn Cline, Manu Ríos, Arón Piper, Juan Diego Botto and Anika Boyle also star in the cast.

The plot of Day Drinker tells the story of a private yacht bartender (Cline) who encounters a mysterious, onboard guest (Depp). They soon find themselves entangled with a criminal figure (Cruz) and connected in unexpected ways.

The film, which begins production in Spain, is produced by Thunder Road Picture’s Basil Iwanyk and Erica Lee, who produced the John Wick franchise for Lionsgate as well as Adam Kolbrenner, producer of The Tomorrow War, Free Guy and Prisoners alongside Zach Dean, who also wrote the original screenplay.

Day Drinker is executively produced by 30WEST. Lionsgate will present Day Drinker in association with 30WEST.

Webb said: “I’m excited to be starting production with Johnny, Madelyn, Penelope, and this incredible cast.

He added: “We’re in a beautiful location with a fantastic crew and a thrilling, ferocious story to tell. This is gonna be fun.”