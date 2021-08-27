Johnny Depp has praised his fans as “soldiers” and “warriors” for their support amid his legal battle with ex-wife Amber Heard.

In footage posted to Twitter by account name @salveogvm on Thursday (26 August), Depp can be seen waving to fans from a car. The clip is claimed to have been taken of the actor this week.

One fan out of shot is heard telling Depp that they “believe him” in a reference to the allegations of abuse levelled at the actor.

Depp is seen clasping his hands together and blowing a kiss to the crowd, stating: “You’re warriors. You’re all warriors. You’re all amazing soldiers. Thank you, bless you.”

In November last year, Depp lost a libel lawsuit in London against The Sun’s publisher after a 2018 headline labelled him a “wife beater” in relation to his ex-wife, Heard.

The 58-year-old also lost a bid to overturn the High Court ruling in March this year.

However, on Tuesday (17 August), Fairfax County Chief Judge Penney Azcarate refused to dismiss the case against Heard, as seen in legal documents obtained by Deadline.

Also earlier this month, Depp scored a rare legal victory as he seeks to discover whether Heard carried out her pledge to donate the proceeds of her $7m (£5m) divorce settlement to charity.

In a recent interview, Depp called his situation “unpleasant and messy” and said he is being boycotted by Hollywood.

The US remains the only territory yet to release his latest film Minamata.

In it, Depp stars as W Eugene Smith, the photographer whom together with his wife, Aileen Mioko Smith, helped expose the mercury poisoning scandal of the Japanese town, Minamata, in the Seventies.

The film’s director Andrew Lewis had previously accused MGM of “burying” the movie due to Depp’s highly publicised personal problems.

MGM responded by saying Minamata continued to be among future releases but its release date was “TBA”.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic abuse, you can call the 24-hour National Domestic Abuse Helpline, run by Refuge, on 0808 2000 247, or visit their website here.