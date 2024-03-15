Johnny Depp accused of accosting former co-star Lola Glaudini on set

Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Johnny Depp has been accused by his former Blow co-star, Lola Glaudini, of accosting her on set of the 2001 crime thriller.

The Pirates of the Caribbean star led director Ted Demme’s George Jung biopic about the rise and fall of the infamous American drug trafficker who was a major figure in the US cocaine trade during the 1970s and early Eighties.

Appearing on a recent episode of the Powerful Truth Angels podcast, Glaudini, who had a small role as Rada in the film, recalled getting “reamed” by Depp on her first day on set.

“The very first day, I haven’t even met Johnny Depp at this point. I’m on a bear skin run in a bikini. Ted Demme comes over to me, and he’s like, ‘Ok Lola, when Johnny Depp says this certain word, I want you to burst out laughing like she just told you the funniest thing over here.’ We’re in the background, the deep background, right?” the Criminal Minds alum, 52, explained.

“[Depp] says his monologue and I go haha,” Glaudini said, mimicking a laugh. “And Johnny Depp walks over to me, sticks his finger in my face – and I’m in a bikini on the ground like this – and he comes over and he goes, ‘Who the f*** do you think you are? Who the f*** do you think you are? Shut the f*** up. I’m out here, and I’m trying to f***ing say my lines, and you’re out f***ing pulling focus. You f***ing idiot. Oh, now, oh now it’s not so funny? Now you can shut up? Now you can f***ing shut the f*** up? The quiet that you are right now, that’s how you f***ing stay.’

She continued: “This was my first studio movie, I’ve just done indie movies until then. And I have the star who I have idolised, who I am so excited to work with, reamed me in my face,” she added. “The only thing I have going through my head is, ‘Don’t cry, don’t cry, don’t cry.’”

Glaudini said she later called her father, who told her: “You have two choices right now: you can either say f*** this, f*** you, or you never let him see you sweat.”

“And I was like alright, I want to stay in the movie,” she said, adding that Depp later “gave me a non-apology apology”.

“[He said], ‘You know I’m doing this Boston accent, and it’s really f***ing with me.’”

The Independent has contacted Depp’s representatives for comment.

Last week, Depp, the controversial actor who won his defamation case against ex-wife Amber Heard in 2022, deleted a photoshopped image of him and Oscar winner Robert Downey Jr from his Instagram.

Depp had posted the photo to congratulate his longtime friend Downey Jr for winning the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor for his performance in Oppenheimer.

However, Depp’s initial post showed a photoshopped image of the pair.

In the actual photograph, which was taken at a Young Artists Unite event in Los Angeles in November 1988, Downey Jr was pictured alongside his then-girlfriend Sarah Jessica Parker. The doctored image has circulated for several years on fan sites.

The actor quickly replaced the image with a legitimate photograph of the pair deep in conversation together at the Golden Globes in 2011, writing as a caption: “Let’s try this again… congrats to my dear friend.”