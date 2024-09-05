Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

Johnny Depp fans have noticed that big change appears to have fixed his “rotting” teeth.

A clip of the actor on holiday in the Bahamas has been shared by a bartender from Lorraine’s Café in Exuma, who invited the film star behind the bar to mix some drinks.

Depp, who recently paid tribute to his Pirates of the Caribbean co-star who died in a shark attack, can be seen smiling away in the clip – and his fans immediately noticed that he has what appears to be a bright new set of veneers.

The 61-year-old actor’s dental hygiene came into question at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival when he attented the premiere of Jeanne du Barry. His fans expressed concern over the appearance of his teeth, with some complaining that they looked like they were “rotting” and others urging him to go to the dentist.

Now, these fans are highlighting how the actor has seemingly undergone dental work, with one writing in the replies section of the video: “He looks so happy! And healthy and LOOK he got his teeth fixed!!!!!”

Another added: “Johnny Depp has new teeth!” with one more person commenting: “’The pirate teeth are gone ... pearly whites look beautiful.”

Others continued to point out the change, with a fan stating: “Def got his teeth done! Looks so good”, with another commenting, “Am I right to see that his teeth are looking brighter than ever before???”

Johny Depp shows off apparent new set of teeth ( Instagram )

Depp, who changed his teeth for his role in Pirates of the Caribbean, said of his dental health in the 1990s: “I had a root canal done eight years ago that’s unfinished. It’s like a rotten little stub.

He added to Premiere: “When I see people with perfect teeth, it drives me up the wall. I’d rather swallow a tick than have that!”

The bartender who shared the video captioned the clip: “jacksparrow meets the killerbartender of exuma bahamas ... once in a lifetime moments with mr jonhny Depp.”

Johnny Depp’s teeth were branded ‘rotten’ at Cannes in 2023 ( Getty Images )

In the video, Depp can be seen acknowledging a painting of his Pirates of the Caribbean character.

Speaking about wanting to change Jack Sparrow’s teeth in the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise, Depp previously revealed: “Jerry [Bruckheimer, producer] was slightly uncomfortable, and the Disney executives weren’t exactly enthusiastic about it…I said, ‘Look, these are the choices I made. You know my work. So either trust me or give me the boot.’ And luckily, they didn’t.”