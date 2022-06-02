A number of celebrities have reacted positively to the Johnny Depp versus Amber Heard trial verdict.

The trial where Depp sued his ex-wife for $50m over her 2018 Washington Post op-ed – saw a victory for Depp and a partial win for Heard on the third day of jury deliberations.

The jury found that Heard defamed Depp on all three counts and awarded him $10m in compensatory damages and $5m in punitive damages. Heard was awarded $2m in compensatory damages, but no punitive damages.

Shortly after the verdict was announced, Pretty Little Liars star Ashley Benson showed her support for Depp by posting a photograph of him on Instagram with the caption: “Yesssss.”

Other celebrities like Pirates of The Caribbean star Greg Ellis and The Boys star Laurie Holden also reacted in Depp’s favour.

“Today justice was served,” Holden wrote on Twitter. “The verdict of the jury sent a message to the world that abuse has no gender and that facts actually do matter.”

“Plant your flag for Johnny Depp,” Ellis said.

Ashley Benson shows her support for Johnny Depp (Ashley Benson/Instagram)

Actor Valerie Bertinelli wrote: “I really shouldn’t be wading into this but multiple accounts that I follow and respect (lawyers, journalists) don’t like this verdict, so it gives me great pause. But I’m confused because we saw her caught in multiple lies on the stand. Honest question, what am I missing?”

Among the many celebrities who have “liked” Depp’s official statement on social media include LaKeith Stanfield, Zoe Saldana, Emma Roberts, Gemma Chan, Bella Hadid, Taika Waititi, Jennifer Aniston, Henry Golding, Joey King, Riley Keough, and Jason Momoa, who stars alongside Heard in the Aquaman films.

Momoa also liked Heard’s statement on her Instagram profile, leaving fans confused over his thoughts on the trial.

Other celebrities including supermodel Naomi Campbell, DJ Zedd, and Ryan Adams left red heart emojis on Depp’s profile.

Music producer Taye tweeted: “I knew that the Johnny Depp and Amber Heard case would become a Twitter gender war. Remember, anyone can be a victim of domestic abuse, be it a man or a woman. Congratulations to Johnny Depp.”

Armenian singer Malena also shared her views, saying that “it was a major setback for women today.

“Thanks to Amber Heard it will be even harder for women of REAL physical and sexual abuse to speak up in the future. She tried to weaponise a good cause for her own benefit.”

Follow all the updates about the Depp-Heard trial in our live blog here.