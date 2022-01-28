Johnny Knoxville suffered brain damage filming dangerous Jackass Forever stunt
‘I got a brain haemorrhage from that,’ revealed Knoxville. ‘My cognitive abilities were in steep decline’
Johnny Knoxville has revealed he suffered brain damage and other injuries after filming a stunt involving a bull for Jackass Forever.
The forthcoming film sees Knoxville and other castmembers perform a variety of elaborate and dangerous stunts, including one in which Knoxville is knocked into the air by a bull.
Speaking to Howard Stern for his radio series, Knoxville revealed the extent to which he had been injured by the scene
“Yeah, I got a brain haemorrhage from that,” he said. “So my cognitive abilities were in steep decline after that hit.”
Stern asked what the 50-year-old performer’s family made of his decision to return to the Jackass franchise.
“No one in my family is happy with the stunts and the bull hit was the worst hit I’ve ever taken from a bull or, maybe, period,” he replied. “Like I said my cognitive abilities really declined.
“I remember taking some tests, the neurosurgeon said ‘do you have trouble paying attention right now?’ I said ‘yeah, why?’ He goes: ‘Because you scored a 17 on my attention... that’s out of 100’.”
Knoxville revealed that he underwent “all these types of treatments”, including “transcranial magnetic stimulation, in which they buzz your head with these magnets for about 30 minutes at a time”.
“It’s supposed to help with depression and help with my cognitive skills,” he said. “It was a tough one to come back from. I was trying to edit the movie at the time and I couldn’t sit still.”
Knoxville has stated that Jackass Forever will be his final appearance in a Jackass film.
The movie is released in cinemas on 4 February.
