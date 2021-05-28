News of a Joker sequel on the way has been met with an underwhelming reaction from fans.

The 2019 psychological thriller starring Joaquin Phoenix as the titular anti-hero won rave reviews, earning its lead an Oscar award for Best Actor.

Today (28 May), reports have emerged that the film’s director Todd Phillips has “struck a deal to co-write the next Joker instalment”.

Despite the overwhelming praise for the original, news of a follow-up to the comic book adaptation has received an underwhelming response with many people arguing that it’s “1000% necessary”.

“Why do we need Joker 2? One was fine. Other than introducing Harley Quinn or Batman, I can’t see what they could do,” responded one user.

Another commented: “I can not think of a less necessary movie than ‘Joker 2.’” Someone else wrote: “Idk how I feel about this. Joker was a complete film on its own. I’m still gonna see Joker 2, but it’s 1000% not necessary.”

“We really don’t need a Joker 2,” said a third person. “The first movie stands very well on its own. It’s a fantastic self-contained story, and adding to it isn’t really necessary. Still gonna see it tho.”

“NOBODY WANTS JOKER 2,” wrote another person.

Many users suggested that a better use of resources would be spent on creating an origin story for other villains in the DCU, such as Scarecrow or Mr Freeze.

“Should’ve capitalised on the success of the first, and done a different villain,” commented one user. “Would’ve been way more hype, and not all of us agreeing that we don’t need a Joker 2.”

Another user added: “We really don’t need a Joker 2 movie especially when there’s so many other batman villains who can hold their own movie like Scarecrow? Mr Freeze? Clayface? Killer croc? Etc? Give another character a shot.”

Someone else shared the same sentiment, writing: “Gotham mob families crime drama; Poison Ivy eco-terrorist thriller; Lady Shiva martial arts underworld action epic – the creative possibilities are endless. What did we get? Joker 2.”

You can read The Independent’s four-star review of Joker here.