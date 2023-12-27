Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga seen in new images from Joker sequel

Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Director Todd Phillips has released two new images from his forthcoming sequel to his 2019 box office hit Joker.

The new DC Studios film, titled Joker: Folie à Deux, will see Joaquin Phoenix reprise his role as the title character alongside Lady Gaga as Harley Quinn.

It is currently slated to arrive in cinemas on 4 October 2024, the fifth anniversary of the original film’s release.

Phillips shared the two new preview images on his Instagram account on Christmas Day, along with the festive message: “Wishing everyone a happy holiday and a beautiful new year. Oct 2024 #Joker2”

The first image shows Phoenix as seen through a cell door bearing the number: “E258”.

The second image is from a courtroom scene, with Gaga in character as Harley Quinn alongside Phoenix’s Joker with a full face of make-up.

Phillips offered a first look at Gaga taking on the high-profile role back on Valentine’s Day.

In previous DC films, including Suicide Squad and Harley Quinn: Birds of Prey, the role of Harley Quinn has been played by Margot Robbie.

Joker tracked the mental decline of wannabe comic and clown Arthur Fleck, after being socially and romantically rejected. His violent Joker persona emerges as a result, and he goes on to become a cult hero.

Phoenix won the Best Actor Oscar for his performance, and the film made more than $1bn at the box office to become the most profitable R-rated movie of all time.

In 2019, Phoenix revealed that he had asked Phillips to think about a follow-up while they were still at work on the first film.

“Long before the release or before we had any idea if it would be successful, we talked about sequels,” Phoenix recalled. “In the second or third week of shooting, I was like, ‘Todd, can you start working on a sequel? There’s way too much to explore.’

“It was kind of in jest — but not really,” Phoenix continued.

Phillips added: “We haven’t talked about [a sequel] a ton. We’ve only talked about the fact that if we ever did one — and I’m not saying we are because right now we’re not — it couldn’t just be this wild and crazy movie about the ‘Clown Prince of Crime.’ That just doesn’t interest us. It would have to have some thematic resonance in a similar way that this does.”