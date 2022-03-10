Jon Hamm has reflected on his time working in the porn industry in the late Nineties.

The star – who went on to become a household name through Mad Men and films such as Bridesmaids and Baby Driver – had struggled as an unemployed actor in his twenties.

As well as being a waiter, he worked in the art department for softcore porn films.

When asked by Dana Carvey and David Spade on their Fly on the Wall podcast if he was a “fluffer” – the person on set employed to keep the male performer’s penis erect – he said: “There were certainly no genitals touched. I was in the art department, believe it or not.”

He continued: “It was softcore porn, Skinemax late night what not, we shot in these dismal, dingy places in downtown LA, these stages…

“It was some dude in a sock and a lady with patches on her whatevers.

“They’d have these ridiculous scenes, like,” – puts on a gruff voice – “’What do you mean you’re lost? Let me give you a ride…’”

Jon Hamm in ‘Mad Men’ (AMC / Everett / Rex Features)

Laughing, he added: “I got the job from a girl I went to college with. She was like, ‘I can’t do this anymore, it’s soul crushing.’ And I was like, ‘I’ll do it!’”

Hamm can next be seen in Top Gun: Maverick alongside Tom Cruise and Jennifer Connelly.