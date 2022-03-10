The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Jon Hamm reflects on working in the porn industry: ‘There were certainly no genitals touched’
‘We shot in these dismal, dingy places in downtown LA,’ he said
Jon Hamm has reflected on his time working in the porn industry in the late Nineties.
The star – who went on to become a household name through Mad Men and films such as Bridesmaids and Baby Driver – had struggled as an unemployed actor in his twenties.
As well as being a waiter, he worked in the art department for softcore porn films.
When asked by Dana Carvey and David Spade on their Fly on the Wall podcast if he was a “fluffer” – the person on set employed to keep the male performer’s penis erect – he said: “There were certainly no genitals touched. I was in the art department, believe it or not.”
He continued: “It was softcore porn, Skinemax late night what not, we shot in these dismal, dingy places in downtown LA, these stages…
“It was some dude in a sock and a lady with patches on her whatevers.
“They’d have these ridiculous scenes, like,” – puts on a gruff voice – “’What do you mean you’re lost? Let me give you a ride…’”
Laughing, he added: “I got the job from a girl I went to college with. She was like, ‘I can’t do this anymore, it’s soul crushing.’ And I was like, ‘I’ll do it!’”
Hamm can next be seen in Top Gun: Maverick alongside Tom Cruise and Jennifer Connelly.
