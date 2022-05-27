Jon Hamm has shared the strict rules he had to follow when meeting Prince William and Kate Middleton.

The actor stars in the new film Top Gun: Maverick alongside Tom Cruise, Val Kilmer and Miles Teller.

At the UK premiere in London last week (19 May), the cast met special guests the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

During an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Hamm revealed that while the couple “couldn’t be nicer”, there were clear standards he had to adhere to.

“There are guidelines that are not so much guidelines as hard and fast rules that you are made to follow when you meet the royalty,” he explained. “There’s a bow involved.”

Then, the actor went on to compliment the future monarch’s fashion sense, as his shoes were especially themed for the event.

“It was black tie, so we’re all in tuxedos,” Hamm explained. “Prince William has on his tuxedo shoes, embroidered F-18s. Very cool Top Gun tuxedo shoes.

Jon Hamm laughs with Prince William and Kate Middleton at the UK premiere of 'Top Gun: Maverick’ (Getty Images)

Later, Fallon asked whether there were any breaches of etiquette by any members of the cast. Hamm hinted that there may have been a few before sharing how enchanted Miles Teller was with William’s eyes.

“He geeked out a little on Prince William’s eyes. I remember coming back afterwards, he was like, ‘They’re so blue, I got lost in his eyes.’”

Top Gun: Maverick is out in UK cinemas now. You can read The Independent’s review here.