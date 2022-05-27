Jon Hamm on the ‘hard and fast’ rules he had to follow when meeting Duke and Duchess of Cambridge
‘There’s a bow involved,’ actor told Jimmy Fallon during an episode of ‘The Tonight Show’
Jon Hamm has shared the strict rules he had to follow when meeting Prince William and Kate Middleton.
The actor stars in the new film Top Gun: Maverick alongside Tom Cruise, Val Kilmer and Miles Teller.
At the UK premiere in London last week (19 May), the cast met special guests the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.
During an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Hamm revealed that while the couple “couldn’t be nicer”, there were clear standards he had to adhere to.
“There are guidelines that are not so much guidelines as hard and fast rules that you are made to follow when you meet the royalty,” he explained. “There’s a bow involved.”
Then, the actor went on to compliment the future monarch’s fashion sense, as his shoes were especially themed for the event.
“It was black tie, so we’re all in tuxedos,” Hamm explained. “Prince William has on his tuxedo shoes, embroidered F-18s. Very cool Top Gun tuxedo shoes.
Later, Fallon asked whether there were any breaches of etiquette by any members of the cast. Hamm hinted that there may have been a few before sharing how enchanted Miles Teller was with William’s eyes.
“He geeked out a little on Prince William’s eyes. I remember coming back afterwards, he was like, ‘They’re so blue, I got lost in his eyes.’”
Top Gun: Maverick is out in UK cinemas now. You can read The Independent’s review here.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies