James Cameron, Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet have paid moving tributes to Hollywood producer Jon Landau, who died on Saturday aged 63.

Landau was a producer on Cameron’s Titanic, which DiCaprio and Winslet starred in, as well as on Avatar.

“The Avatar family grieves the loss of our friend and leader, Jon Landau,” the director posted on X. “His zany humor, personal magnetism, great generosity of spirit and fierce will have held the center of our Avatar universe for almost two decades. His legacy is not just the films he produced, but the personal example he set — indomitable, caring, inclusive, tireless, insightful and utterly unique.”

“He produced great films, not by wielding power but by spreading warmth and the joy of making cinema. He inspired us all to be and to bring our best every day. I’ve lost a dear friend and my closest collaborator of 31 years. A part of myself has been torn away.”

DiCaprio remembered Landau as “an incredibly kind, wise, and empathetic soul, who wanted to create nothing but a positive impact on anyone or anything approached. His legacy and leadership will live on forever”.

“My condolences are with his entire family. Rest in peace; you will be deeply missed.”

Kate Winslet said Landau “was the kindest and best of men”.

“He was a man who was rich with compassion and exceptional at supporting and nurturing teams of phenomenal creative people,” she told Deadline. “His strength in life was knowing the importance of family, at home and at work. He was always full of smiles and gratitude. I can’t believe I am writing this, can’t believe he is gone.”

Zoe Saldaña, who played Neytiri te Tskaha Mo'at'ite in Avatar and its 2022 sequel Avatar: The Way of Water, posted a tribute on Instagram after news broke of the producer’s death.

“Your wisdom and support shaped so many of us in ways we will always be grateful for,” she said. “The memories we shared together will always hold a special place in my heart. Your legacy will continue to inspire us and guide us in our journey.”

Sam Worthington, who played the lead Jake Sully in the Avatar films, said “Jon was all heart”.

“He made everything and everyone he touched feel they could be better. He led with humour and strength, compassion and kindness,” the actor said. “The People say all energy is borrowed and someday you have to give it back. I see you, Jon.”

Peter Jackson, director of the Lord of the Rings series, released a joint statement with screenwriter Fran Walsh.

“Jon was not only a monumental figure in the film industry but also a cherished collaborator and friend. Jon brought unparalleled passion to the projects he worked on and his influence will continue to inspire for years to come. Our deepest condolences are with Jon’s family and loved ones, as well as Jim and the Lightstorm Entertainment team,” they said in the statement quoted by The Hollywood Reporter.

Landau started out in Hollywood as a production manager in the 1980s and gradually made his way up, working on films such as Honey I Shrunk the Kids and Dick Tracy before becoming producer for Titanic.

Landau became executive vice president of feature movies at 20th Century Fox when he was 29, and oversaw hits like Home Alone, Mrs Doubtfire and True Lies. He met and started working closely with Cameron on True Lies.