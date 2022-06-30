Jon Voight’s call for President Joe Biden’s impeachment sends Twitter into uproar

Jon Voight’s latest condemnation of US President Joe Biden has sent Twitter into uproar.

The actor and father of Angelina Jolie posted a two-minute clip on Twitter earlier this week, calling for the impeachment of Biden for having “wronged this nation’s glory”.

Voight – an outspoken Republican – began: “My dear friends, we’re all saddened by so much turmoil that has been brought upon this life we live. Can this darkness be lifted? Can we all share joy once again and see eye to eye?”

“We have a troubled nation with much horror from these criminals that are ruining lives. We must stop this now. We must bring back our nation’s safety.”

He urged police to “guard our neighbourhoods, our businesses, our children, our elderly, our veterans and our handicapped”.

“We must protect this nation and bring back safety. We’re all feeling very unsafe.”

Voight further blamed Biden for taking “down our morals, our true gift of the land of the free”.

Jon Voight Twitter responses (Twitter/screenshot)

“He must be impeached,” he added. “Don’t let this President Biden tear down every inch that was sacrificed with blood, sweat and tears for his dictation of lies.”

The 83-year-old has often used his Twitter account to share extremist beliefs. However, compared to other recent videos, his newest clip has stirred significant commotion among social media users, with over 1,000 comments and 3,760 likes at the time of writing.

“Jon Voight is a part of the generation we just gotta wait to disintegrate,” wrote TV personality Steelo Brim of the video. “He’s been pretty consistently on the wrong side of history.”

Actor Billy Baldwin responded by commenting: “His own children hate him.”

“Jon Voight is maladroight [Sic]. Boom,” added The Big Bang Theory actor Joshua Malina.

One Twitter user called Voight “a villain in real life. In most of his films he plays a bad guy. I guess you can say it’s art imitating life or vice versa”.

Meanwhile, movie producer Igor Lopatonok praised Voight’s “great speech”.

Nick Adams, who calls himself “President Trump’s favourite author”, thanked Voight for being “an invaluable part of the great movement to save America!”

Voight previously railed against “evil” Democrats and compared Biden to Satan, after Donald Trump lost the 2020 election.